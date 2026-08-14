Whitefish Bay cheers on little league team that's now one win away from representing Midwest at World Series

WHITEFISH BAY, WI — The Whitefish Bay 12U little league team is one win away from representing the Midwest in the Little League World Series after beating Missouri Thursday.

The team will play Iowa on Friday. The winner of that game advances to the Little League World Series next week.

Dozens of kids gathered at downtown Whitefish Bay restaurant The Argo for a last-minute watch party to cheer on their favorite team.

"It's kind of cool to see them play, it's kind of crazy that they made it all the way. I think they're going to the world series," Harris Wenner, 10, said.

TMJ4

The Argo co-founder Adam Powers said he wasn't expecting the turnout the watch party drew.

"It was awesome, to have this energy in here and I wasn't expecting this many people, I was expecting twenty to thirty people show up," Powers said.

Instead, close to 100 people packed the restaurant.

Tension was high as Whitefish Bay started down 3-0, but the team stormed back to win 9-4.

Powers said the moment meant a lot to him as a former athlete.

"I'm a sports fan, I played baseball, ran track, did football. I know how importance this is to their growing up, sports is a huge part of me growing up," Powers said.

TMJ4

"Our town is like a big community kind of big family," Jaxon Ahrens, 11, said.

Several of the kids at the watch party play for the 11U team, which also just won their state tournament. They are hoping to follow the 12U team's lead next year.

TMJ4

"A lot of hard work and practices and winning every game," said Evan Cain said when asked what it would take for him to get to the World Series.

Whitefish Bay plays Iowa at Noon on Friday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip