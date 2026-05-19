West Allis homeowner's security camera captures person trying to set house on fire

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A West Allis woman woke up Sunday to find fire damage on the side of her home — and surveillance footage showing someone set it.

Kaleigh Werra said she initially had no idea what caused the damage when she woke up Sunday morning.

"I tried to investigate it, I assumed maybe some lightning struck it," Werra said.

Watch: Security camera captures person trying to set house on fire

Homeowner's security camera captures person trying to set house on fire

The truth was much scarier. When she reviewed footage from her security camera, Werra saw a person setting fire to the side of her home. The suspected arsonist nearly set themselves on fire in the process. While their face was hidden, the footage shows the person wearing a blue hat, a hoodie and black pants.

"I was just shocked, it never crossed my mind I never thought that's what happened over there," Werra said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Werra said she did not recognize the person in the video.

"Not at all, I don't recognize his face, his clothing, nothing," Werra said.

She also said she could not think of a reason she would be targeted.

"I just moved here, I don't know anybody and I couldn't think why someone would want to do that to me in particular," Werra said.

Video shows neighbors calling police and first responders fighting the fire and knocking on Werra's door — all while she slept through the commotion.

"I was in bed, I was asleep, the second floor in the back of the house so all the commotion was in the front. I didn't hear the sirens, I didn't hear the knocking, nothing," Werra said.

The damage to the home includes melted plastic, blackened walls and burnt mulch. Comparing the affected window well to others on the home, the damaged one is completely melted.

Werra said she wants answers and accountability.

"I would love to know why, I would love for them to be held accountable, I don't want this to happen to anyone else," Werra said.

I reached out to the West Allis Police Department for an update on the investigation Monday but did not hear back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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