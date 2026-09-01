MILWAUKEE — More than 2,000 first-time undergraduate students are beginning their college careers at Marquette University this year.

For first-year students, the first day brings new classes, new people and plenty to figure out. Classes started on Monday.

Watch the video report below:

'We're excited': Marquette students return to campus for first day of classes

“I don’t know where my classes are yet, and it’s bigger than I’m used to,” first-year student Kaelei Age said.

For some students, the decision to attend Marquette started long before move-in day.

“It was closer to home and when I toured campus, I saw a community where I felt welcome,” first-year student Josey Afamefuna said.

Others came with a specific program in mind.

“I really like the nursing program, and they got a new building, so we kinda scored here,” first-year student Itzel Moreno said.

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And now that they’re on campus, students are already looking for ways to get involved.

“I’m an EMT, so hoping to work as a student EMT,” first-year student Lydia Sinkula said.

For senior Josue Reyes, the start of the school year comes with a different perspective.

“It’s a bittersweet moment. Feels like I took a lot of things for granted and now looking back, I’m thinking I should’ve done more,” Reyes said.

His advice to students just starting out: “Do as much as possible. Get involved. Do sports, do clubs, do anything that will put you out there.”

Classes are also getting underway this week at other Milwaukee universities, including the Milwaukee School of Engineering and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

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