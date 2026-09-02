We Energies customers push back on proposed 14% rate hike at PSC hearing

MILWAUKEE, WI — We Energies customers are voicing their frustration with a proposed 14% rate hike over the next two years, testifying before the Public Service Commission as the utility seeks approval for the increase.

Cheryl Parsons, 76, is on a fixed income and said she has already seen multiple rate increases in recent years. She attended the hearing to make her opposition known.

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"Because I'm frustrated, they keep raising our rates and being on limited income I think that's not right," Parsons said.

Parsons said she takes steps to reduce her energy use, including installing weatherstripping and switching to low-energy light bulbs, but rarely sees a difference in her bill.

"I don't see the need for a rate increase again," Parsons said.

"It's hard on me, and I'm sure I'm not the only one it's hard on a lot of people," Parsons said.

Rosana Hernandez is enrolled in a We Energies cost-saving program that saves her around $50 per bill. She said a rate increase could wipe out those savings.

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"It hurts the pocket a little bit our bill here has been $300, $400 a month, especially with this humidity out like now, it's going to be outrageous," Hernandez said.

We Energies says the proposed increases are in line with inflation and that the money will fund solar, wind, and battery projects already approved by the commission and built by the utility. The company says none of the rate increase revenue will go toward data centers.

Brendan Conway of We Energies said the increase also covers infrastructure improvements.

"(It) includes significant investments we're making in things like trimming trees, burying power lines, adding new technology to our equipment to keep the lights on after a storm on the hottest and coldest days of the year," Conway said.

Hernandez urged the commission to consider the broader financial pressures facing ratepayers.

"Think of the middle class, think of how we're also paying for health insurance all of this take that into consideration," Hernandez said.

The PSC is expected to make a decision by the end of the year.

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