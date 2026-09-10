Wauwatosa police issue Silver Alert for missing 75-year-old woman

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The Wauwatosa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 75-year-old woman who was last seen walking away from her residence near 92nd Street and Hampton Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police said Mukasekuru Lydie suffers from behavior consistent with dementia and is unable to identify her specific residence. She also does not speak English and speaks only Kinyarwanda.
Police describe her as a Black woman standing about 5 feet tall and weighing about 168 pounds. She has brown eyes and is wearing a yellow headpiece. She was last seen wearing a black-and-white top and pants.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Wauwatosa police at 414-471-8430.
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