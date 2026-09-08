Water main failure causes flooding concerns for Milwaukee neighbors on 38th and Helena

MILWAUKEE — A water main failure near 38th Court and Helena Street sent water bubbling up from the ground over Labor Day weekend, raising concerns among neighbors about potential flooding.

The issue first appeared Friday and continued intermittently through the weekend.

"I have never in my life seen anything like this before," neighbor Dennis Devoy said.

Neighbor Roy Chisley said the situation had been ongoing for several days.

Chisley said his biggest worry was water reaching his basement.

"I'm hoping it doesn't get downstairs in my basement; that's the problem, and I think everybody else has the same problem, worried about the water running in their basement," Chisley said.

Large crews spent hours on Labor Day draining water, digging down to the broken main, and removing debris.

Milwaukee Waterworks said the water main under the street was already the site of a planned replacement. While crews were working to install the new pipe, the existing one failed, causing the water to bubble up from the ground.

Devoy said neighbors had hoped an earlier repair attempt had resolved the issue.

"They thought that they had fixed it and then this happened today again," Devoy said.

Water access was cut off Monday night, impacting those who rely on the main. Milwaukee Waterworks expected repair work to be completed by Tuesday morning.

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