SHOREWOOD, WI — Red-winged blackbirds are nesting near Atwater Park in Shorewood, and they are not afraid to defend their territory, including by swooping down and attacking people.

The Village of Shorewood posted on Facebook Monday that it had received reports of the birds nesting near the park.

"The red-winged blackbirds are notoriously aggressive birds to begin with and they ramp that up during breeding season," Alex Waier, Milwaukee County Zoo's curator of birds, said. "They're doing what birds are supposed to do."

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The birds are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which means individuals, the Village of Shorewood, and any other entity cannot disturb them while they are nesting. Waier said that protection exists for good reason.

"We're trying to protect the birds; they're under a lot of pressures already, from window strikes and temperature changes in this world," Waier said.

Watch: 'Aggressive' red-winged blackbirds are nesting near Atwater Beach this summer

Watch your head: 'Aggressive' red-winged blackbirds are nesting near Atwater Beach this summer

For people visiting Atwater Beach, there are steps you can take to avoid an encounter. Bringing an umbrella or wearing a hat can help shield you. Waving your hands in the air can scare the birds off.

Experts also recommend facing the birds when walking near them, because red-winged blackbirds tend to attack from behind. Listen for their call as well; it may be your only warning before they swoop.

Asia Carter, who was at Atwater Park, said she learned about the aggressive birds and is already planning ahead.

"I know for sure as I'm walking, biking or just hanging down at the beach, I'll be hanging my umbrella with me for sure," Carter said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Carter said she appreciated the heads-up.

"It's good to know that they'll let you know before they get you," Carter said.

After learning more about the birds, Carter said she plans to be more careful.

"I've been pooped on by a bird but I've not been attacked by a bird so I'm definitely going to be much more cautious and observant now," Carter said.

The birds could nest for months, meaning they may not move on until fall. On the bright side, red-winged blackbirds do eat bugs.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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