Volunteers excited as MPS Adopt a School program expands into its second year

MILWAUKEE, WI — Milwaukee Public Schools has kicked off the second year of its Adopt-a-School program, an initiative that pairs city departments with schools to mentor students, promote literacy, and create a more welcoming environment.

Monday marked the kickoff meeting for the program, which last year saw more than 130 volunteers contribute 326 hours across 9 different schools.

"Everyone wants to see our children succeed," MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said at the kickoff event.

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The results from year one showed measurable progress. Attendance at participating schools increased from 75.5% to 77.2%, and behavior referrals declined by 7.4%.

Lindsey O'Connor, who volunteers with the program and works at the Milwaukee Health Department, said returning for a second year was an easy decision.

"We participated last year and we're looking forward to doing it a second year," O'Connor said.

For O'Connor, the experience went beyond simply giving back.

"It was fun for me because just getting out of my usual environment but also getting into the schools to really see what's going on in MPS spending time with kids that I normally wouldn't be able to spend time with," O'Connor said.

She said the program's impact, even in small increments, matters.

"It feels great the percentages might not look big but every percentage counts and every kid that ends up going to school more regularly, gets more education, and is more connected to a community that can support them," O'Connor said.

Three new schools are joining the program this year: Riverwest Elementary, Browning Elementary, and Lincoln Avenue. Students at Lincoln Avenue are in particular need of support after their school was lost to a fire over the summer.

O'Connor said volunteers are eager to continue the work.

"It's made a positive impact and we're public servants and part of what we like to do is get involved in the community," O'Connor said.

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