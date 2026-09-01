MILWAUKEE — A rare Pablo Picaso print that was suspected of being stolen from a Milwaukee art dealer eight years ago has been turned into the police department.

TMJ4 obtained video of the painting being returned to the police department through a records request.

You can watch that video below:

Video shows stolen Picasso print being returned to Milwaukee police 8 years later

The etching print of Picasso’s “Torero” was returned to Milwaukee Police District Four on Aug. 5, the department says. On Aug. 6, an authenticator confirmed the print was the one police say was stolen in February 2018 from DeLind Fine Art Appraisals on N. Jefferson Street near E. Wisconsin Avenue.

A $5,000 reward was being offered for the print’s return in 2018. Picasso only did 30 of the prints. It’s worth between $35,000 and $50,000.

Police are working to find the owner of the art piece.

“The Milwaukee Police Department is grateful that this community member recognized the etching print and did the right thing and returned it. We are better together,” the police department said in a statement.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip