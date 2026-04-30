Two teenagers, 11-year-old arrested after trying to steal vehicle, firing gunshot and fleeing

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says it arrested three boys, a 16-year-old, 14-year-old and 11-year-old, after a pursuit following an attempted vehicle theft during which one of them fired a gunshot at a victim on Wednesday.

According to a news release from MPD, the victim encountered a suspect who was trying to steal their vehicle around 3:30 p.m. on April 29 near N. 32nd Street and W. Wisconsin Avenue.

After the victim saw the suspect, the suspect fired a gunshot and fled in a separate vehicle with two others riding inside, according to the release. MPD adds that nobody was injured by the gunshot.

After fleeing the scene, the release adds that police saw the suspect vehicle around 4:00 p.m. near N. 12th Street and W. McKinley Avenue where they tried to stop it, but the driver fled and MPD began pursuing the vehicle.

The pursuit ended when the driver of the suspect vehicle lost control and crashed into another vehicle near N. 12th Street and W. State Street, according to MPD.

The release explains that the driver of the suspect vehicle was a 14-year-old boy, with a 16-year-old boy and a 11-year-old boy as passengers. MPD says all three of them were arrested after a foot pursuit.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and no other injuries were reported, according to the release.

MPD says it found that the suspect vehicle was reported stolen and a gun was found inside.

The release says that MPD will refer criminal charges against the three to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

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