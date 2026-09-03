Two people in critical condition after crash on Milwaukee's northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Two people are in critical condition after a crash Wednesday involving a stolen car on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. near Sherman Boulevard and West Silver Spring Drive after Milwaukee police said a driver struck another vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Police said that upon impact, the first vehicle burst into flames. Its occupants, an 18-year-old and 19-year-old, were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and are in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 70-year-old, and the passenger, 68, were taken to the hospital but were not seriously injured, according to police.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are under investigation.

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