Two Milwaukee Police officers, 17-year-old injured after crash near Burleigh Street

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a crash that left three people injured, two of whom were police officers, on Friday evening in the area of North Richards Street and East Burleigh Street.
A squad car was traveling east when a vehicle that was stopped in the right lane made a left turn, and collided with the squad car.
The driver and passenger of the squad car, a 28-year-old officer and a 27-year-old officer, were transported to a hospital for treatment.
A 17-year-old was extricated from the other vehicle and transported to a hospital for treatment.
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