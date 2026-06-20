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Two Milwaukee Police officers, 17-year-old injured after crash near Burleigh Street

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a crash that left three people injured, two of whom were police officers, on Friday evening in the area of Richards Street and Burleigh Street.
Crash and Richards St and Burleigh St
TMJ4
Crash and Richards St and Burleigh St
Posted

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a crash that left three people injured, two of whom were police officers, on Friday evening in the area of North Richards Street and East Burleigh Street.

A squad car was traveling east when a vehicle that was stopped in the right lane made a left turn, and collided with the squad car.

The driver and passenger of the squad car, a 28-year-old officer and a 27-year-old officer, were transported to a hospital for treatment.

A 17-year-old was extricated from the other vehicle and transported to a hospital for treatment.

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Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin