Tremaine Jones gets life without parole in killing of MPD Officer Kendall Corder

MILWAUKEE — The man responsible for the killing of Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
In April, a jury took less than three hours to convict Tremaine Jones of killing Corder and injuring his partner, Officer Christopher McCray.
Jones ambushed Corder and McCray in June 2025.
During the sentencing, Judge Michelle Havas noted that Corder and McCray were doing their jobs by going toward the danger.
"You, Mr. Jones, are the danger," Judge Havas said. "And that is not something that can safely exist in this community."
In addition to the life sentence, Jones was also sentenced to 60 years in prison for the attempted murder of Officer McCray, 17½ years for recklessly endangering safety and six years for possession of a short-barreled shotgun/rifle. All sentences will be served consecutively.
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