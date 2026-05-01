TMJ4 chief meteorologist Brian Niznansky emcees 2026 Oxygen Ball at Discovery World

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Discovery World is hosting the 2026 Oxygen Ball Friday evening, a fundraising gala benefiting the American Lung Association — and TMJ4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky is taking the stage as emcee.

The event, which begins around 7 p.m. with a cocktail hour, is tied to TMJ4's partnership with the Fight for Air Climb. Niznansky, who has participated in the Fight for Air Climb, said the Oxygen Ball represents a different but equally meaningful way to support the cause.

"To be on this end of things tonight, to eventually have this ballroom full and know that those dollars are going to be going to help out — it's fantastic," Niznansky said.

Megan Cordova, executive director of the American Lung Association, said the funds raised at the event have a direct impact locally and beyond.

"Ninety cents of every dollar we raise goes back to fund services like education, research and advocacy here in Wisconsin and nationwide," Cordova said.

Cordova said the mission touches virtually everyone.

"If you have lungs, you're impacted by this mission. If you can't breathe, nothing else matters. And so the funds raised tonight are going to make a big impact to make sure that we can cure lung diseases and have better treatments," Cordova said.

Watch: Megan Cordova, executive director of the American Lung Association, said the funds raised at the event have a direct impact locally and beyond

Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky emcees Oxygen Ball

The evening will feature personal stories from three individuals who have survived double lung transplants, as well as a firefighter who has been impacted by lung disease.

"They run into combustion, and they kind of have those chemicals, and so they're really affected as they retire," Cordova said.

For Niznansky, the cause is personal. He shared that his grandfather, a World War II veteran and prisoner of war, died of lung cancer when Niznansky was in second grade.

Those interested in getting involved with the American Lung Association can visit lung.org to learn about advocacy, events and volunteer opportunities. The 2027 Oxygen Ball is already scheduled for April 30, 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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