Three Racine fires overnight linked to improper fireworks disposal

RACINE, Wis. — Improper disposal of fireworks led to three fires in Racine overnight.

Firefighters first responded to the 2000 block of Lathrop Avenue around 12:05 a.m. Sunday, for a report of a dumpster on fire next to a business. The dumpster and an adjacent fence were heavily damaged by the fire; however, the blaze was extinguished before the business was damaged.

Spent fireworks were found in the dumpster and in the parking lot where the dumpster was located.

Then, at 1:09 a.m., the department was called to the 2800 block of Brentwood Drive for a report of a house fire. At the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the rear of the home.

All four residents and a dog were able to get out of the home without injury.

The southeast exterior of the home and the kitchen sustained heavy fire damage, and the rest of the first floor sustained mild to moderate smoke and water damage.

A half hour later, firefighters responded to the 3400 block of Fifth Avenue for a report of a garage fire. The detached garage was engulfed in flames when a crew arrived at the scene.

The garage was a total loss, with an adjacent garage having moderate siding damage.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip