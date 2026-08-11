Three men face burglary charges after allegedly trying to steal items, copper from Lincoln Avenue School

MILWAUKEE — Three Milwaukee men are facing burglary charges for allegedly trying to steal items and copper from Lincoln Avenue School, which has been vacant since a five-alarm fire June 30.

Prosecutors say that Soe Hla, Lah Tah and Eh Pu Jaw planned to steal items and copper from the school. Court documents also show that all three men are repeat offenders.

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were alerted after security personnel observed flashlights moving inside the vacant building around 4 a.m. Aug. 6.

Officers responded and entered the school, where they found Tah and Hla inside. Both allegedly were caught with backpacks filled with various equipment, including lock picks and a flashlight, as well as a portable saw, various screwdrivers and a headlamp.

Prosecutors say that Jaw was found asleep in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked approximately one block away from the school, and that a firearm and controlled substances were found inside the vehicle.

All three men have been charged with one count of burglary of a building or dwelling as a party to a crime and as habitual criminal repeaters.

Tah and Hla were also charged with one count of possession of burglary tools as habitual criminal repeaters.

According to the complaint, Jaw had been charged with felony burglary in November 2025 and was released on bond with the condition that he commit no crimes. He now faces a felony bail-jumping charge, in addition to the new burglary charge.

Court records show that all three men appeared in court Tuesday for their initial appearance.

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