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Three-day-long Juneteenth celebrations to be held at Summerfest

Summerfest will be holding a three-day-long Juneteenth celebration from June 18th through June 20th.
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MILWAUKEE — Summerfest will be holding a three-day-long Juneteenth celebration from June 18th through June 20th.

The festivities begin at 6 p.m. on June 18th with R&B artist Charlie Wilson and Danny Boy kicking it off with a performance at the BMO Pavilion, as well as recipients at Northcott Neighborhood House's Juneteenth scholarship pageant.

On Juneteenth, Summerfest will have a special admission promotion that will support Northcott Neighborhood House and the people they serve. The first 2,500 fans to arrive at Summerfest between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. and donate three shelf-stable food items will receive one free admission ticket.

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National and local artists will be featured across the many Summerfest stages.

The last day of celebrations will hold "A Taste of Juneteenth" sponsored by Festival Foods where those in attendance can taste different foods from multiple local food vendors.

"As the host of Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration, I want to thank Summerfest for its continued partnership in supporting our area youth, history, culture, and community," Executive Director of Northcott Neighborhood House, Tony Kearney, said in a statement. "As we mark this milestone 55th year of the Juneteenth celebration, we warmly welcome visitors and neighboring communities of all cultures and ethnicities to join Summerfest in honoring freedom, resilience, and the vibrant traditions that make Milwaukee shine as the city of festivals."

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