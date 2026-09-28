MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Southside is celebrating its diverse food scene with the return of Southside Dining Week, encouraging residents to try local restaurants and support small businesses.

The sixth annual event runs Sept. 27 through Oct. 3, with nearly 30 restaurants participating and offering specials, signature dishes, and international cuisine.

‘This is my dream’: Milwaukee businesses welcome customers during Southside Dining Week

At Sabor a Pueblo Bakery & Restaurant, owner Margarita Barojas said she opened her business just four months ago.

“I'm here at five in the morning. I cook, I make bread, and I stay here with customers. I do everything,” Barojas laughed.

For Barojas, the bakery is special.

“Yeah, this is my dream,” she said.

Sabor a Pueblo is one of several businesses participating in the week-long celebration.

At Cafe El Sol, manager Lucero Olivas said the event allows smaller restaurants to reach new customers.

“The program is fabulous because little restaurants like us need ... the people to get to know us,” Olivas said.

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The event comes as businesses along National Avenue continue to deal with the impacts of construction.

One National Avenue business owner on the dining week list told TMJ4 that he estimates construction has cost the business thousands of dollars.

All of the businesses TMJ4 spoke with said they're grateful for the support.

"Many people are coming to see this place right now and I am so happy," Barojas smiled.

Southside Dining Week includes restaurants across neighborhoods such as Silver City, Walker's Point, Clarke Square, Historic Mitchell Street and Bay View.

The celebration kicked off Sept. 27 with a preview event at Zócalo Food Truck Park featuring food samples, cooking demonstrations, and family-friendly entertainment.

For a complete list of participating restaurants, menus, and details, visit SouthsideDiningWeek.com.

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