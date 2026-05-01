Teen charged in deadly hit-and-run that killed pedestrian near 13th and McKinley

A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on the 1300 block of N. 13th Street in Milwaukee.

The teen faces two charges: hit-and-run resulting in death and operating without a valid license, causing death.

Shawn Barco, 35, was struck by a vehicle at around 9:10 a.m. on April 23. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified Barco, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Milwaukee Police Department officer observed the suspected vehicle driving recklessly on the 1500 block of N. 15th Street. When the officer attempted to make a stop, six or seven occupants fled on foot.

One teen later returned to the scene and was arrested; however, that teen denied being the driver. A 15-year-old male also turned himself in to the Milwaukee Police for his participation in the fatal hit-and-run.

Witnesses later identified the 17-year-old driver.

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