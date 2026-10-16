Teacher at Milwaukee high school arrested for alleged sexual assault of 3 students

A teacher at Rufus King High School in Milwaukee has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting three students.

According to Milwaukee police, they responded to a report of a sexual assault on Thursday afternoon at the high school on Olive St.

The suspect, a 28-year-old male teacher, was taken into custody. It's alleged he sexually assaulting three 17-year-old students.

An email obtained by TMJ4 to families and staff members at Rufus King said that the teacher allegedly touched students inappropriately.

"This behavior reported to us is absolutely unacceptable, and we will take all appropriate actions," the letter from Principal Doreen Badillo reads.

The letter said that school staff immediately contacted MPD, and that the school is also conducting its own Title IX investigation.

"In addition to responding when we receive a serious report such as this one, we proactively require all staff to complete annual training, including training tied to Wisconsin's anti-grooming laws and Title IX," the letter reads.

MPD said the investigation is active and ongoing, and charges will referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

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