Summerfest modifies carry-in policy for Thursday and Friday due to extreme heat

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest is modifying its carry-in policy for Thursday, July 2 and Friday, July 3 due to extreme heat in the forecast, the music festival announced Wednesday.

Guests will be allowed to bring in one factory-sealed plastic water bottle that's 20 ounces or less (not including the American Family Insurance Amphitheater).

In addition to the water bottle change, Summerfest said there are misting stations and water fountains available throughout the grounds, and the Bo Black Family Fountain at the Mid Gate will allow kids of all ages to splash and play.

The Milwaukee County Transit System will also provide air-conditioned buses for people to cool off inside the festival grounds, on the north and south ends of the park.

An Extreme Heat Warning is currently in effect for southeast Wisconsin until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, and may be extended after that.

Related: Watch the latest Storm Team 4 forecast:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hot and humid; watching for spotty showers, storms

Storm Team 4 forecasts that the high in Milwaukee will be 93 degrees Thursday, with heat index values topping out at 100. Friday will not bring much relief, with a high of 91.

Summerfest also provided some warm weather safety tips from Aurora Health Care, the festival's official exclusive healthcare sponsor:

Drink water frequently throughout the day

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing

Take breaks throughout the day

Pace yourself – don’t do too much

Take frequent breaks in shaded areas

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