Storm Team 4 tracking Summerfest weather from the Generac stage

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest is underway on the lakefront, and Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky says the weather is cooperating — for now.

Niznansky said high temperatures topped out around 70 degrees for opening day, with current readings of 70 in Milwaukee, 72 in Waukesha, 73 in West Bend, and 72 in Racine. Dew points are mainly in the 50s, keeping humidity comfortable.

"If you're coming out here after sunset, you're probably going to want some sort of cover, some sort of sweatshirt," Niznansky said.

Storm Team 4's max radar is quiet, with a few showers to the west riding along a stationary front. Niznansky said coverage is hit and miss and not a major concern.

A small shower chance exists after 7:30 p.m. tonight, with any rainfall totaling around a hundredth of an inch. Friday looks mostly sunny through the day, but rain chances increase after 7 p.m. Friday evening as an area of low pressure moves in from the northwest. Friday's rainfall total could reach around a tenth of an inch. Niznansky said he does not expect severe weather in southeastern Wisconsin, though severe risks exist to the northwest Friday.

Saturday brings lots of sunshine and a beautiful weekend ahead, Niznansky said.

"Overall, a comfortable Summerfest weekend ahead," Niznansky said.

Generac stage: Pit passes, charitable giving, and free admission for military and first responders

Sunny start to Summerfest

Niznansky spoke with Tammy Garrison of Generac live from the Generac stage about what fans can expect this year at Summerfest.

Garrison said the popular Pit Pass experience is back, putting fans as close as possible to their favorite artists — and every dollar goes to charity.

"You buy a pit pass for your artist, and actually 100% of the proceeds go to a nonprofit," Garrison said. "This year we're supporting Tool Bank USA, and since we've been doing this in 2023 we've raised over $230,000 all thanks to the fans."

Garrison said the pit experience is unlike anything else at Summerfest.

"You are as close as you can possibly get to your favorite artists, and there's nothing like it at Summerfest," Garrison said.

Highlights on the Generac stage this year include Subtronics, Echo and the Bunnymen, and the Bodines performing their 40th anniversary show on the Fourth of July.

Generac is also sponsoring Military and First Responders Day on Saturday, June 27. Between noon and 6 p.m., military veterans and first responders get in free.

"First responders, if you're out there, military — free. Our way of saying thank you for all you do for our communities," Garrison said.

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