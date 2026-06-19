MILWAUKEE — An Oak Creek couple's stolen car has been found after a viewer who saw a report on the theft spotted it near a south side Milwaukee apartment complex.

Melinna Posey said the ordeal began when her car was stolen and she turned to social media for help. A person who responded claimed to have the vehicle and demanded money for its return. The person messaging even taunted her, discarding some of the items inside the car.

Personal items were inside the vehicle, including the family's car seat, stroller, cameras and photos.

"It's been very stressful, especially for him. It's his vehicle, it's in his name," Posey said.

Watch: Stolen Oak Creek couple's car found by viewer dumped near Milwaukee apartment complex

Stolen Oak Creek couple's car found by viewer dumped near Milwaukee apartment complex

I spoke to Posey on Tuesday. Since then, she and Tyler Dusenberry had been searching for the car. On Thursday, the couple received a message from someone who saw the story on TMJ4. That person found the car at a south side Milwaukee apartment complex and shared pictures of the red Dodge Durango SRT between trees and a building, covered in tarps.

"I didn't believe the text message at first today, and then he sent pictures of the car, and I was like, thank the lord, I was like thank you so much," Posey said.

"It's a roller coaster that's what it's been," Dusenberry said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Oak Creek Police picked up the car and are processing it for evidence. The family has not yet been able to see the inside of the vehicle or what, if anything, was left behind.

The family said they are grateful to everyone who helped them this week, but said the entire experience will be tough to get over.

"It's just unfortunate that this all happened, and we had a lot of memories and trips within that vehicle so it's just a little life-changing to be honest," Dusenberry said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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