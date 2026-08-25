Step into the 'High Stakes' world of Bartolotta's new downtown Milwaukee restaurant

MILWAUKEE — It's a beautiful Friday night in Milwaukee. You just got out of the latest Broadway show at the Marcus Center, or maybe the Bucks just capped a fourth-quarter rally that had Fiserv Forum rocking.

The vibes are immaculate and you're not ready to end the night - but what's next?

Chef Paul Bartolotta has a suggestion. Come try your luck at High Stakes, a brand-new European-inspired steakhouse concept in downtown Milwaukee by The Bartolotta Restaurants.

High Stakes is described as a "sophisticated and distinctive" addition to Milwaukee's dining scene. Reservations are available to book now, with service starting on Sept. 17. Here's what guests can expect:

Big names behind the scenes

High Stakes boasts a roster of incredibly talented locals. Case in point: The inaugural menu was conceived by Paul Bartolotta, the two-time James Beard Award winner who co-founded and owns The Bartolotta Restaurants.

The swanky Art Deco-inspired interiors were brought to life by designer Jay Franke of Jay Franke Design, who designed The Commodore and is a 2025 and 2026 Hospitality Design Project Award nominee. Franke's inspiration is drawn from classic London lounges and private social clubs - resulting in a dining room "built for drama," a news release says.

Brett Wood The High Stakes salon dining room, designed by Jay Franke.

In announcing the restaurant's opening date, Bartolotta also name-checked Director of Culinary Aaron Bickham, as well as Chef de Cuisine Ian Jones.

"With High Stakes we are redefining Milwaukee’s high standards once again," Bartolotta said.

'Approachable luxury' is on the menu

When terms like caviar, langoustines, and wagyu beef start getting thrown around - you'd be excused for feeling a bit intimidated. But High Stakes promises to make "luxury feel more approachable." Maybe this is the time to finally try king crab?

The menu builds on a theme familiar to many of Bartolotta's restaurants - corn-fed Black Angus beef. From there, it's all about partnerships: from the French caviar house Kaviari, which Chef Bartolotta first worked with during his time in Las Vegas, to the secretive langoustines - which are sourced by a "dear friend" in an "undisclosed location."

Here are some highlights of the inaugural menu, provided by Bartolotta:

Kaviari OSCIÈTRE Prestige Caviar (50g) : Delicate marine flavor with a creamy texture and refined hazelnut finish.

: Delicate marine flavor with a creamy texture and refined hazelnut finish. Potato Coins & Kaviari Caviar : Warm butter-poached fingerling potato coins with Kaviari caviar and chive blossoms.

: Warm butter-poached fingerling potato coins with Kaviari caviar and chive blossoms. Langoustines : Rare and unique crustaceans sourced from Chef Bartolotta’s dear friend in an undisclosed location.

: Rare and unique crustaceans sourced from Chef Bartolotta’s dear friend in an undisclosed location. King Crab : Deep-water, trap-caught true red king crab from the Bering Sea off the Aleutian Islands.

: Deep-water, trap-caught true red king crab from the Bering Sea off the Aleutian Islands. Chef Bartolotta’s Signature Filet Mignon : 7oz Filet Mignon topped with Porcini Mushroom-Bone Marrow and herb crust with Barolo Wine Sauce, Potato Mousseline, Wilted Spinach

: 7oz Filet Mignon topped with Porcini Mushroom-Bone Marrow and herb crust with Barolo Wine Sauce, Potato Mousseline, Wilted Spinach Mille-Feuille Seasonal (dessert): Raspberries with basil, vanilla-mascarpone, and basil gelato.

Nick Argires The Raspberry Mille-Feuille, available as a dessert option at High Stakes.

Cheekily enough, there's also a steak program called "High Steaks" that showcases super premium USDA Prime, American Wagyu crossbreed, Australian, and Japanese Purebred Wagyu, along with expertly aged, grass-fed, and heritage beef selections.

Strut your stuff at the Peacock Lounge

But wait... there's more. Opening in tandem with High Stakes is Peacock Lounge, "the restaurant’s pre- and post-dinner cocktail destination."

Featuring deep peacock-blue colors, a high-gloss lacquer bar, antique mirrors, and plush booths throughout - this space is clearly far from an afterthought.

Brett Wood The Peacock Lounge is opening in tandem with High Stakes itself.

It even has its own menu, with selections like Balik-smoked salmon loin, Gougère with Wagyu Beef, crab and shrimp toasts, and a High Stakes Wagyu Burger.

Peacock Lounge will have extended hours beyond the High Stakes dining room itself - Tuesday through Thursday, from 4 p.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday, from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

You can also enjoy expertly crafted drinks in the lounge, including classics like the Blackjack Manhattan, Lady Luck, and Old Fashioned.

Peacock signature beverages include the Regal Bird, Olive You, Maria, and Bet on Red. They also offer tableside presentations, and non-alcoholic selections.

A Milwaukee culinary tradition

In announcing the new restaurant, Chef Bartolotta made sure to pay loving homage to the community he calls home - and has invested in for decades.

Nick Argires The High Stakes raw bar seafood tower.

“It is deeply meaningful to open High Stakes by Bartolotta in downtown Milwaukee, in the heart of the community that has supported our restaurants for more than 30 years," Bartolotta said. "This restaurant brings together the experiences that have shaped my career while reflecting my continued belief in my city. With High Stakes, we are creating something fresh and truly special that builds on Milwaukee’s already vibrant culinary community.”

Cheers, Chef. And to everyone else - bon appétit.

High Stakes by Bartolotta is located at 1030 N. Water St. in downtown Milwaukee. It will be open for dinner Tuesday through Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations are available now for service beginning Sept. 17.