Southside Milwaukee haunted house workers assaulted by group of teenagers Saturday night, owners say

MILWAUKEE, WI — Workers at a Milwaukee southside haunted house were assaulted by a group of teenagers Saturday night, owners say.

The incident happened at Los Gordos Desert Shop on 6th and Cleveland. Owners say they are deciding whether to file a police report.

On weekends this fall, Los Gordos turns from a desert shop into a haunted house — a community activity that owners say was soured when a group of people assaulted their workers.

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Karla Greco said Saturday started normally for the haunted house. The actors, who are mostly teenagers, were all set to go. Greco gave a group of three teenage customers the rundown, including one of the most important rules.

"They cannot touch any of my kids that are inside, they are not going to touch you so do not touch them," Karla Greco said.

Moments later, Greco said a video shows one of multiple alleged attacks that group of teens committed against haunted house workers. In the clip, one actor who is supposed to scare customers can be seen jumping back in fear.

"It was scary, it was very scary," Greco said. "I'm like hey guys what happened did they touch you?, and they're like they were trying to grab at our faces but we going back."

Greco said she tried to stop the group of teenagers, but they had already made their way through the haunted house, causing more harm.

"I had my next kid walkie'd to me, 'hey I just got smacked in my face,'" Greco said.

One child even told Greco they had been touched inappropriately.

Los Gordos security eventually caught up with the teens and escorted them off the property.

Greco said while Los Gordos didn't call police, someone did, because officers showed up and spoke with the business. TMJ4 reached out to MPD, who said they had no calls for service there that day. Los Gordos says they are deciding on whether or not to file a police report.

"Were out here to provide a safe space for your families to come, the community to come and have a place, we try to make it low in cost so that everyone can have something to do here and for it to be treated that way was kind of hard on us." Greco said.

With parents' permission and enhanced security measures, Los Gordos ran the haunted house again Sunday. But they say if something like this happens again, they'll likely shut down the haunted house for the children's safety.

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