South Milwaukee grant program helps transform a vacant building into a community-focused yoga studio

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A once-vacant building on Milwaukee Avenue in South Milwaukee is getting a new life as a wellness studio, thanks in part to a local grant program.

Michelle Marrero, the founder of Beyond Yoga, transformed the space as part of a growing push to bring business back to the area.

"There's a lot of grants available in South Milwaukee through the Bucyrus Foundation grant program, and so that gave me the opportunity to create this beautiful space," Michelle said.

The studio's mission now extends into research through a partnership with Marquette University on a study focused on women veterans.

"We have women veterans that have served in the past or still are currently serving who come in, and they are able to take 12 yoga classes and half of their participants are also able to participate in behavior change coaching as well," Michelle said.

Early results are already showing an impact, with participants continuing even after the study ends.

"The benefits for them is they're able to take a pause in life," Michelle said. "They're able to slow down, to connect with themselves."

Michelle noted the broader revitalization happening in the community and the importance of supporting the neighborhood.

"It is growing. There's a bunch of neat little spaces that are opening up down here in the area, and I just love supporting those other businesses, and it's not just about business, it's about community," Michelle said.

"It is a place for people to come to slow down, to connect with themselves, their breath, their mind, their body," Michelle said.

If you're interested in learning more about the study with Marquette University, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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