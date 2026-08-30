Silk on Water temporarily closes due to public safety concerns; visitors react

MILWAUKEE — Silk on Water Exotic Gentleman’s Club is temporarily closing its downtown Milwaukee location, citing ongoing violence and public safety concerns in the Water Street entertainment district, according to a statement released Aug. 28.

The business said continued shootings, gun violence, and other serious public safety incidents have created an environment where it is no longer comfortable putting its employees and customers at risk.

“This is a decision we never wanted to make, but there comes a point when you have to put people ahead of business,” Silk on Water said in announcing the closure. “Our employees matter. Our customers matter. Their safety comes before revenue.”

Silk said it has invested significant resources in security at its establishment, but that private security cannot adequately address violence and disorder occurring throughout the surrounding entertainment district.

Emily Sireno was celebrating her bachelorette party Saturday when her group stopped on Water Street. She said they planned to stop at Ian’s Pizza, and then Silk on Water, and were surprised to find the club closed.

“It was a great place to go, but now shut down because I don’t even know why,” Sireno said.

Sireno said friends had warned her not to stay out past midnight, which was one reason the group planned the bachelorette celebration earlier.

“It makes you want to go somewhere else, try and avoid potential violent encounters of risk my life and safety,” Sireno said.

TMJ4 News Left: Clifford Little. Right: Emily Sireno and Kayleigh Levreau.

Clifford Little, who visits the area, said he has noticed a change.

“Water Street is OK but kind of getting worse,” Little said. “These incidents really hurt people because they used to come out here and have a really, really fun time.”

The closure comes as Water Street continues to face scrutiny over public safety.

In July 2025, nine people were shot in the downtown entertainment district over three weekends. Three were killed. The violence prompted city leaders to hold an emergency meeting, where Milwaukee police said they would increase their presence in the area.

“This is not about pointing fingers,” Silk said in a statement. “It is about recognizing that what we are doing today is not enough. We need solutions, accountability and measurable improvement.”

The company is calling for an increased and highly visible police presence during peak nightlife hours, coordinated security among businesses and law enforcement, targeted youth outreach, and greater enforcement against illegal weapons, violence and disorder.

Silk said the closure is intended to be temporary. The business plans to reassess the situation in early November, including whether it believes there has been “meaningful improvement” in public safety.

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