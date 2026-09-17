Shorewood attorney who spit on teen during 2020 protest has law license suspended

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the license of the Shorewood attorney who spit on a Black teen during a protest in 2020.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman convicted of spitting on teen in Shorewood sentenced to 60 days in jail

Stephanie Rapkin was charged with disorderly conduct, and in 2023, a Milwaukee County judge sentenced Rapkin to 60 days in jail.

Shorewood spitter Stephanie Rapkin sentenced to 60 days in jail

According to a mandate issued by the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday, Rapkin's license to practice law in Wisconsin has been suspended for one year.

Rapkin is also required to pay a $3,164 fine within 60 days.

The incident

Rapkin was arrested on June 6, 2020, after she was seen on video spitting on Black Lives Matter protester Eric Lucas.

According to a criminal complaint, people were yelling at Rapkin to move her car outside Metro Market on Oakland Avenue during a rally. Lucas allegedly began chanting "I'm Black, and I'm proud" with his friends as he approached Rapkin.

As he stood several feet from her and chanted, Rapkin turned and spit on him. According to the complaint, Rapkin's "saliva struck him in his face/mouth area and on the top of his shirt."

Shorewood woman accused of spitting on protester arrested for second time Sunday on new charges

Rapkin told Shorewood police she was a cancer survivor and felt threatened because she was surrounded, and they didn't have masks on. A day after being detained and released, Rapkin was arrested a second time when protesters were outside her home, and she kneed a responding officer in the groin.

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