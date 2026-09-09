MILWAUKEE — The people who cared for Nora Winkels say they want her remembered for who she was — not how she died.

Winkels, 24, was killed Monday night near North Teutonia Avenue and West Ruby Avenue, according to Milwaukee police. Winkels' mother said her daughter was under the influence that night, and her longtime friend, Curtis Brooks, was trying to get her back to her group home.

The medical examiner said Winkels then stepped into the road and attempted to get struck by a vehicle.

A southbound vehicle struck Winkels and fled the scene, police said. Witnesses told investigators Winkels was still alive after the initial impact. Brooks ran into the street to help her. A second southbound vehicle then struck both Winkels and Brooks, police said.

Watch Kaylee Staral's full report in the video player below:

'She is somebody. She is loved': Loved ones remember 24-year-old killed in Milwaukee hit-and-run

The second driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Winkels died at the scene, while Brooks was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The people who owned and worked at the group homes where Winkels lived said she became like family to them over the years.

“Nora is Nora, she is a Nora. She is full of life, loves music, loves dance, she loves poetry,” Desirea Carrington-Mallett said.

Those who knew her best said she also had a clear vision for the life she wanted.

“Her independence and a husband, that's all she wanted,” Tarrius Chesser laughed.

The people who cared for Winkels said they were working to help her get there, including finding more secure housing. They said that effort included an assessment they believed was needed to move forward with a guardianship and find a more secure living situation for Winkels.

Chesser said getting the necessary paperwork completed took months.

“Every time we go to doctor's appointments, one piece of paper, that's all we needed,” Chesser said. “And it took us months to get this one paper filled out.”

Chesser said he believed Winkels could have been living somewhere else when she died.

“She would've been in a facility or place far away from this street. Far away from Teutonia and Ruby,” Chesser said.

Carrington-Mallett said Brooks risked his own life trying to help Winkels.

“He almost lost his life to help her, to defend her,” Carrington-Mallett said.

Those who knew Winkels best said the circumstances of her death don't tell the whole story.

“What happened to Nora is a tragedy. Don't want her to be remembered as a girl who was run over. She is somebody. She is loved,” Carrington-Mallett said.

Milwaukee police continue to search for the driver involved in the first crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

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