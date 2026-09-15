Schlitz Audubon Nature Center offers fall programs for families, teachers & bird enthusiasts

BAYSIDE — Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Milwaukee has a full slate of educational programs this fall, from school field trips to teacher celebrations and birding seminars.

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Schlitz Audubon Nature Center offers fall educational programs for families, teachers, and bird enthusiasts

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center offers fall educational programs

The center welcomes approximately 20,000 children on school field trips each year, according to Bridget Carlson, who spoke about the center's fall offerings.

"School's back in session. We've got school field trips coming in here on a weekly basis. We bring in about 20,000 kids on school field trips a year, which is incredible," Carlson said.

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

To recognize educators, the center is hosting a "Teacher Fest" next Wednesday, Sept. 23 — an event designed to celebrate teachers and the ways they connect classroom curriculum with outdoor learning.

"It's just a complete celebration of teachers combining nature education, the excitement for what they do, how they combine their curriculum with being outdoors, and we want to thank them," Carlson said.

Teachers, educators, and school staff are encouraged to visit the Schlitz Audubon website for more information.

Fall is also a prime time for bird migration at the center, with birds stopping at feeders on the property and in backyards across the region. The center's Birding Academy offers seminars, certificates, and other opportunities to learn more about local birds and raptors.

"Through our birding academy, our birding academy is seminars and certificates, a bunch of opportunities to learn more about birds, not only the birds in our backyard, but also the raptors of Schlitz Audubon, birds of prey," Carlson said.

For those who cannot attend in person, the center streams live feeder cameras on its website.

Carlson also encouraged visitors not to let the weather keep them indoors.

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

"Don't be afraid to be outside in any weather. Rain, snow, sunshine, all of it. I mean, you can sit here on our covered veranda at the building and just watch the rain or, you know, throw on a rain jacket and get out there and see what Lake Michigan looks like even in the rain," Carlson said.

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

Families can learn about nature’s spooky and misunderstood animals at Species Spooktacular on Oct. 18 at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center. The event features live animal ambassadors, games, crafts, trail activities, and treats for children who complete the self-guided adventure. Admission is $12 for members and $18 for non-members.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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