Rain won't stop the fun: Brian Niznansky tracking showers as Chill on the Hill rocks Humboldt Park

Passing showers are not stopping one of the biggest nights in Chill on the Hill history at Humboldt Park in Bay View Tuesday evening, and Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky says conditions are improving as the night goes on.

Niznansky said spotty showers are starting to end for northeastern counties, with only a rogue sprinkle or two possible for the rest of the evening. Overnight lows will drop to around 55 degrees with westerly winds at 15 mph.

The free weekly summer concert series, presented by the Bay View Neighborhood Association and Milwaukee County Parks, is featuring the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and the Hot and Dirty Brass Band tonight — a combination organizers say could make it the biggest night in the event's history.

"The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is normally our biggest night, but we've also added on Hot and Dirty Brass Band, and they have a huge following," Bay View Neighborhood Association's Patty Thompson said.

"I think we're going to kind of get the one two punch over here," Thompson said.

Watch: Brian Niznansky tracking showers as Chill on the Hill rocks Humboldt Park

Niz brings the Storm Chaser to Chill on the Hill

Music begins at 6:30 p.m. Food trucks open at 5 p.m. and include returning favorites Babes Ice Cream, Way Vietnamese, and Streets of Pizza.

"Our longest running food truck is Streets of Pizza, and they're delicious," Thompson said.

Beverages are available from the Lakefront Brewery trailer on site. Attendees may bring blankets or chairs, and carry-ins are allowed. Humboldt Park offers 75,000 square feet of seating. Dogs are welcome on a short leash.

Thompson said the event is about more than just music — it's about community.

"This whole idea behind Chill on the Hill and the Bay View Neighborhood Association, which is the group that actually runs this event, is we're all about connecting neighbors for a better Bay View," Thompson said.

"When we get thousands of people out on the hill, I want them to get to know each other and know their neighbors and know their friends and other businesses that are here," Thompson said.

Thompson said attendees should expect an interactive, lively atmosphere.

"We love it when kids are running around. We love it when they're dancing in front of the stage. We really want people to be interactive," Thompson said.

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