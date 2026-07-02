Purple Door Ice Cream giving away 500 free Star-Spangled Sundaes on July 3

MILWAUKEE — Purple Door Ice Cream is giving away 500 complimentary Star-Spangled Sundaes at its Walker's Point location on Friday, July 3, starting at noon.
The free sundaes will be available through Purple Door's Express Window on Freshwater Way on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers are limited to one sundae each.
The Star-Spangled Sundae features Purple Door vanilla bean ice cream, homemade hot fudge, whipped cream, a cherry, and red, white and blue star sprinkles, served in a custom MLB helmet bowl.
The giveaway is tied to Star-Spangled Sunday, which features every Major League Baseball team in action beginning July 5 at 11 a.m. CT on NBC and Peacock.
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