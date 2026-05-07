MILWAUKEE — A proposed city project could soon change the look and feel of 2nd Street in Walker's Point as Milwaukee continues its push against reckless driving.

The city's Department of Public Works is still accepting public feedback on its South 2nd Street Project. The proposal includes traffic-calming measures and better protections for bicyclists.

According to county data, 11 crashes occurred on the stretch of Second Street between Maple and Michigan between March of last year and March of this year.

The city's current plan proposes a two-lane protected bike lane on the west side of the street, a median, and changes to the existing lane configuration.

Nicole Hertel Meirose, a neighbor who lives, walks, and bikes in the area, attended a community engagement session to learn more about the project.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

"I've had multiple instances on my way to and from work or to neighborhood places in which we've almost been hit, and I'm biking with my two-year-old on the back of the bike," Hertel Meirose said.

She expressed support for the initiative.

"I'm thrilled that this city is undertaking this huge project to make Second Street safer, especially for bicyclists and pedestrians," Hertel Meirose said.

Watch: Public gives feedback on South Second Street safety project in Walker's Point targeting reckless driving

Public gives feedback on South Second Street safety project in Walker's Point targeting reckless driving

Not everyone shares that enthusiasm. Charese Gardner, owner of Wall Street Stock Bar, raised concerns about the impact construction and parking changes could have on her business.

"Even during the time of them doing the construction, it's going to shift the traffic," Gardner said. "I'm concerned about the construction period, I'm concerned about the loss of parking spots, and I'm concerned about the side of the street the bike lane will be on."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

The South Second Street Project is one of many the city plans to tackle in the coming years. DPW data from completed projects shows that since 2022, accidents have been cut by 15% and speeding by 32%.

The total budget for the project is $2.2 million and will be funded by both federal and local dollars.

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