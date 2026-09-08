Prost! Here are 2026 Oktoberfest events in the Milwaukee area

As we move through September, the colors will start to change on the trees, the air starts to get a little crisp, and many people will look to get outside and celebrate Oktoberfest in Southeast Wisconsin.

The annual German festival in Munich, Germany is celebrated at breweries throughout the area.

Wisconsin has no shortage of breweries and bars, and each of them creates its own Oktoberfest and other German beers to celebrate, and there are day-long events with live music, food, drinks and much more.

Here are events happening in the Milwaukee area. If you have an event you'd like to include, please email max.white@scripps.com.

Oktoberfest at the Bavarian Bierhaus

The Bavarian Bierhaus hosts what they call Milwaukee's original Oktoberfest in Old Heidelberg Park.

"Rooted in almost a century of tradition, our fest brings the true spirit of Munich to Wisconsin with authentic German beer, food, music, and family-friendly fun," organizers said.

It runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 4. Gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 on Friday, $10 on Saturday and free on Sunday.

Erv's Mug Ervtoberfest

Erv's Mug in Oak Creek hosts its Oktoberfest event on Saturday, Sept. 12. The event requires a ticket for $50, but includes unlimited beer tastings.

Organizers say on the website that they'll have 80-90 kegs of seasonal beers, plus a German-style buffet, live music and more.

School Sisters of St. Francis Oktoberfest

The School Sisters of St. Francis' Oktoberfest is their fall fundraising event. It takes place at the St. Joseph Center at the corner of Greenfield Ave. and Layton Blvd. (27th St.) on Milwaukee's south side.

Admission is free and food and beverage tickets are available for purchase on the day of the event. It takes place Saturday, Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Elm Grove Oktoberfest

The Elm Grove Community Foundation Oktoberfest will run Thursday, Sept. 17 through Saturday, Sept. 19 at Elm Grove Park. The event includes food trucks, a beer tent, live music, games and more.

You can also participate in the .5K fun run starting at O'Donoghue's Irish Pub.

Greater Racine's 9th annual Oktoberfest

The Greater Racine Oktoberfest is presented by Lakefront Brewery, and runs Thursday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 27 at Franksville Memorial Park (9614 Northwestern Ave. in Franksville).

This year, the celebration will include dozens of craft beers on top, food trucks, a live music stage and a 3,200-square-foot Lakefront Oktoberfest Tent. Admission is free.

City of Waukesha Oktoberfest

Waukesha's Oktoberfest will take place Friday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26 at Frame Park in Waukesha.

"This celebration offers a taste of Bavarian culture, complete with traditional music, delicious food, and, of course, plenty of beer. Oktoberfest is a beloved tradition that unites the community and visitors alike in a joyous celebration of all things German," the website says.

The event is free, but a $2 wristband must be purchased to consume beer.

Germantown Hunsrucker Oktoberfest

The Germantown Historical Society is hosting its 32nd annual Oktoberfest. it's taking place at Dheinsville Historic Park in Germantown on Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27.

The free festival includes food, drinks, live music, a car show, Dachshund Dash and more. The festival is cash only.

St. Augustine of Hippo Oktoberfest

The church located at 2530 S. Howell Ave. in Milwaukee will host Oktoberfest on Sunday, Sept. 27.

16th annual Milwaukee Oktoberfest

Milwaukee Oktobefest is taking place Oct. 2-4 at Henry Maier Festival Park. Tickets are available for purchase on the event's website starting at $7.

Cedarburg Oktoberfest

The Cedarburg Oktoberfest is taking place Oct. 2-4 in Downtown Cedarburg. it will feature live music, food, drinks and more.

Our Lady of Lourdes annual Oktoberfest

Our Lady of Lourdes is hosting its Oktoberfest on Oct. 9-11 with live music, food, artisan market and more.