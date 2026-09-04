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Two missing teens found safe, Milwaukee police say

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Michael Woodward/WTKR
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MILWAUKEE — Two teenagers who were missing in Milwaukee have been found safe, authorities say.

The two 17-year-old girls were last seen Thursday on N. 100th Street near Capitol Drive Thursday morning.

Police on Friday morning said both girls had been found safe.

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