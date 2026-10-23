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Police search for critically-missing 14-year-old girl in Milwaukee

Missing 14-year-old
Milwaukee Police
Missing 14-year-old
Posted

Milwaukee police are asking the public to help locate a critically-missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Sequoia Kieye was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 21 around 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of S 22nd St traveling on foot

Police say Sequoia is a 14-year-old girl, 5-foot-4, medium build with black hair. She was last seen holding/wearing a pink and white Hello Kitty blanket. Her last clothing is unknown.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 2 at 414-935-7221.

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