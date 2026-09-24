Pewaukee animal sanctuary gives paralyzed kitten new life with custom 3D-printed wheelchair

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A two-pound kitten born with spina bifida and completely paralyzed hind legs is now racing down the halls of a Wisconsin animal sanctuary — thanks to a custom 3D-printed wheelchair built just for her.

Paralyzed kitten gets custom 3D-printed wheelchair (Video: Cold Noses Sanctuary)

I spoke with Thalia Haseotes, founder and president of Cold Noses Sanctuary, about Mochi, who is just two pounds. She shared that Mochi was surrendered to a clinic in Tomah, Wisconsin, after being born with the rare congenital condition. Facing euthanasia, her future was uncertain until Cold Noses Sanctuary in Pewaukee stepped in.

Thalia shared that the Cold Noses Sanctuary team engineered a miniature wheelchair using a 3D printer.

Cold Noses Sanctuary

Cold Noses Sanctuary specializes in taking in special needs animals who have run out of options. The small farm is currently undergoing a multi-million-dollar renovation of a historic, 100-year-old dairy farm to create a haven for special needs dogs, cats, horses, donkeys, and goats.

"We recognize that Mochi's time with us, as is with all of us, is precious. We don't know if we will have months or years with Mochi, and her comfort is our top priority," Thalia said.

Cold Noses Sanctuary

Mochi will require specialized care for the rest of her life. Cold Noses Sanctuary said that as long as she has spirit, they will make sure she has wheels.

Cold Noses Sanctuary is a registered 501(c)(3) public charity located at N47W26699 Lynndale Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53072. To support Mochi's ongoing medical care, donate to the farm's renovation, or apply to volunteer, visit coldnosessanctuary.org.

Watch TMJ4 News Today on Monday, Sept. 28, as we highlight Cold Noses Sanctuary and learn more about the work they hope to do in SE Wisconsin.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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