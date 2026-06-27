'Our heart is over there:' Milwaukee community rallies to support Venezuela earthquake victims

MILWAUKEE — As rescue crews continue searching through collapsed buildings in Venezuela — and the death toll from a devastating earthquake continues to climb, a Milwaukee organization is making sure this community does not look away.

Voces de la Frontera hosted a donation drive Saturday — collecting clothing, personal care items, medicine and more for families impacted by the disaster. The response from the community was immediate — with donations pouring in throughout the day.

For Ana Gilmond — the images coming out of Venezuela are impossible to watch.

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"It breaks my heart to see how many families have lost their lives — how many children are orphans now — how many parents don't have their children," Gilmond said. "They don't have anything. We can be very far, but this is the only way we can help from here even though we're not there."

Volunteer Michelle Boening says the response reflects something bigger than one community coming together for one country.

"We are all one America — it doesn't matter which country in America we're from," Boening said. "We are all united in an effort to support everybody when they are in need."

Sandy Hernandez, who is originally from Venezuela, says the donation drive is about giving back to the country that shaped her.

"Venezuela is going through a difficult moment," Hernandez said. "It needs all of us — both those who are there and those of us who are outside. We want to contribute our small part from here, from Wisconsin."

Hundreds are confirmed dead in Venezuela, thousands more are injured, and authorities say those numbers are expected to rise as rescue crews reach more damaged areas. International search-and-rescue teams have joined the effort while thousands of families remain displaced.

If you would like to donate or find out how to help — visit Voces de la Frontera.

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