One person injured following early Sunday morning shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on early Sunday morning on the 4900 block of W. Capitol Drive that left one person injured.

An 18-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

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The police is currently looking for an unknown suspect at this time.

Those with information regarding the shooting are encouraged to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

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