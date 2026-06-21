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One person arrested following overnight fatal crash in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating an overnight fatal crash that occurred on the 1100 block of W. Greenfield Avenue.
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MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating an overnight fatal crash that occurred on the 1100 block of W. Greenfield Avenue.

According to Milwaukee Police, a vehicle was crossing the roadway then struck another vehicle that was in transit, killing the driver.

The victim was a 47-year-old, who was treated for life-threatening injuries but had succumbed to the injuries at the scene.

The police suspect that the driver of the striking vehicle, a 24-year-old, was impaired at the time of the crash.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee District Attorney's Office for review.

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Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin