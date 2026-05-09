One dead in shooting near Teutonia and Chambers, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says it is investigating a homicide that took place on Friday around 5:09 p.m. on the 3000 block of N. Teutonia Ave.

According to a press release from MPD, the suspect fired several shots into a vehicle which hit the 56-year-old victim who died at the scene near N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Chambers Street on May 8.

MPD says it continues to seek an unknown suspect(s).

If you have any information about this shooting, MPD asks you to contact its non-emergency number at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

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