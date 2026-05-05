Body camera and surveillance video show an Oak Creek police officer being run over while responding to a disturbance call at a local business last month.

The business reported that a man was intoxicated and did not have enough money for the services he was trying to buy. When the officer attempted to resolve the situation with the man and the woman he was with, both refused to comply with his orders.

Watch: Oak Creek police officer struck by car while responding to disturbance call

Suspect runs over Oak Creek officer and flees

Despite the officer using multiple verbal commands to stop and saying "you are not free to go," the man got into a vehicle and reversed, striking the woman and pinning the officer between the open door of the vehicle and his squad car.

The body camera video captures the moment the officer was struck.

The officer injured his leg and foot. The man who fled in the car was arrested and charges are pending.

Police are still looking for the woman.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 414-766-7627. Additionally, information can be shared through the anonymous 24-hour tip line, Crime Stoppers, at 414-766-7699, which may include a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

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