MILWAUKEE — The grills were fired up, bags were flying, and Brewers fans filled the parking lots at American Family Field hours before Saturday night's NLDS opener against the San Diego Padres.

The Brewers are making their fourth consecutive postseason appearance after winning 103 regular-season games, and fans arrived ready to celebrate—and hopeful for a long October run.

For 16-year-old Lizzie-Frances Bemis of Sheboygan, that meant skipping homecoming.

“I was going to go until last weekend my dad was like, ‘While you’re at homecoming, we’ll be at the Brewers game’,” Bemis laughed.

‘Nothing better than Brewers baseball’: Fans pack American Family Field for playoff opener

Bemis showed up at the ballpark wearing the homecoming dress she wore as a freshman, with her hair and makeup done for the occasion. Her family was heading to the Brewers game, and she decided playoff baseball was where she wanted to be.

“I didn’t know they were going to the game, so I was really offended I wasn’t invited," she joked.

Bemis attended her first Brewers game at age 8 with her grandmother, a longtime fan. Saturday's playoff game gave her another chance to make memories at the ballpark.

Josh Lambie of Greenville also had to work to get to Milwaukee. He packed friends into a van with snacks and drinks, only to have the battery die along the way.

Other Brewers fans quickly stepped in with jumper cables, getting the group back on the road.

“We had three people lined up with jumper cables because they knew we had to be here,” Lambie smiled.

Once they arrived, it was time for the tailgate — grilling, playing bags, and enjoying the afternoon with friends.

“This is the best year we ever had a chance of winning the World Series,” he said.

“You see the smoke from the grills, all of this going on; this is what it’s all about. Nothing better than Brewers baseball.”

TMJ4

Josh Stanelle of West Bend and his crew returned to their usual parking spot in a 1983 Chevrolet Brewers van. The group plans to attend every playoff game.

Stanelle said the young Brewers team has brought an extra level of energy to this year's postseason.

“This year is even more different,” he said. “I think it’s put on the gas all the way.”

By first pitch, the parking lot had already become part of the celebration, with smoke rising from grills and fans settling in for another Brewers postseason run.

For Bemis, there was never much of a choice between the dance and the ballpark.

“Do what you want to do. Do what you love,” she said.

For her, that meant Brewers baseball.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip