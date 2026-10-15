North side neighbors share video of man snooping through cars and trying to get into homes

MILWAUKEE — Neighbors near 28th and Carmen on Milwaukee's north side are sharing security camera video of a man snooping through backyards, checking whether back doors are locked and opening parked cars, and they want police to do more.

At least 5 homes in the area have been affected over the last week. The first string of incidents happened Friday night into Saturday, then again Monday night into Tuesday.

"29 years and I'm a homeowner over here, and we never had this over here," Tonya Broughton said.

Broughton and Maureen Golden have both lived near 28th and Carmen for decades. Video shows one man trying to see if a back door is locked, then going over and opening a parked car.

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"We're just tired of it," Golden said.

Golden said the lack of working street lights in the area has made the problem worse.

"One other factor is we haven't had street lights on. I've called the city to see what's going on, so that contributes to it," Golden said.

Walking around the neighborhood, posters can now be seen showing security camera footage of the man. Neighbors say they feel it's their responsibility to raise awareness so the issue doesn't escalate. Multiple neighbors have reached out to police, who have spoken to residents and told them to submit their video to investigators, but they want more.

"I called district 4, and I said we need more patrols in this area, and i want them to look at the videos, the pictures I sent them, and find this guy," Broughton said.

Milwaukee police say they had a call for service on Oct. 10. Officers responded and tried to locate a suspect. An MPD public information officer is working to get more information.

Golden is worried about what could happen if police don't catch these individuals.

"You don't want somebody doing something to them, because what if one of my grandsons would have woke up and went out there and did something to him, then we'd be in court, that's what I'm trying to avoid," Golden said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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