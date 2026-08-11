North Shore Boulangerie brings French pastry tradition to Milwaukee's Shorewood neighborhood

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — A French bakery on Oakland Avenue in Shorewood has spent 12 years becoming a neighborhood staple — and its owner says the community has made all the difference.

North Shore Boulangerie, located in a building constructed in 1923, is run by baker and owner Gene Webb, who left a career in Chicago to pursue his passion for baking.

"I had been working in Chicago for many years, and my partner got tenure at the medical college, and I had to move my career around," Webb said.

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Webb trained with French chefs and bakers while developing his business plan, eventually finding the Oakland Avenue location.

"I absolutely loved. The building has been here for over 100 years," Webb said. "The same family, we're now in the 4th generation of that family taking care of this building. They built it beautifully in 1923 and they've taken care of it ever since and they've entrusted this space to me."

Despite ongoing construction on Oakland Avenue, Webb said loyal customers have continued to show up.

"I think that's one of the great things about running an artisan business embedded in a community," Webb said. "I mean you can be in a downtown dining and entertainment district or you can do the neighborhood thing and I've been so fortunate to be embedded in a neighborhood and be embraced by them, so we're so pleased."

Croissants and baguettes are among the bakery's most popular items. Webb credited his team for the quality.

"Our lamination team has been doing just a bang up job. So I'm so proud of them," Webb said.

North Shore Boulangerie is open Wednesday through Sunday.

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