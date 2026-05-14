MILWAUKEE — A new mural honoring Bob Uecker, “Mr. Baseball,” is taking shape in Downtown Milwaukee.

The ownership group of the Wintrust Financial Center, with support from Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 and Visit Milwaukee, has commissioned Mauricio Ramirez for a mural of the beloved baseball player and sportscaster.

The mural is being installed at 731 N. Jefferson St., on the building’s north façade, where it will span 100 feet in height. The composition will depict Uecker in his renowned role as play-by-play announcer for the Milwaukee Brewers – a position held by Uecker for 54 seasons.

Watch: New mural to honor Bob Uecker taking shape in downtown Milwaukee

New downtown mural honors Uecker

“Bob loved Milwaukee and greatly appreciated the connection he had with the city,” said Bob Uecker, Jr. “The community’s gesture to commemorate that connection is deeply touching. This mural will serve as a reminder of the enduring relationship between the two."

Artist Mauricio Ramirez began work on the 80-foot by 100-foot piece this week and is scheduled to finish the mural in early June. Upon completion, a tailgate-themed, ribbon-cutting celebration will be hosted by project organizers, including the ownership group of Wintrust Financial Center, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, Visit Milwaukee, members of the Uecker family, and the Milwaukee Brewers.

The new mural will join 13 other murals in Downtown Milwaukee by Ramirez, including 10 utility box murals painted in a geometric style along Wisconsin Avenue, the “Heart and Sol” mural on the Community Advocates building, 728 N. James Lovell St., and the popular Giannis Antetokounmpo mural at 600 E. Wisconsin Ave.

“It’s a huge honor to create a mural celebrating Bob Uecker,” said Ramirez. “What he means to Milwaukee and to sports broadcasting is incredibly important. I hope this mural reflects the pride and lasting impact he gave to so many people.”

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