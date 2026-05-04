Neighbors say deadly shooting was ‘inevitable’ after years of concerns

MILWAUKEE — Residents near 62nd and Harrison are speaking out after an 18-year-old was shot and killed early Saturday morning, saying the violence is part of a larger pattern of ongoing concerns centered around one home in the neighborhood.

Police say the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday. While officials have not released a suspect or made an arrest, neighbors say the impact of the incident was immediate and deeply felt.

Alderman Peter Burgelis says the neighborhood continues to be one of the safer areas in the city, but acknowledges the seriousness of the situation and the concerns raised by residents.

“When tragedy happens anywhere in the city it makes an elected go back and look — is there something else I should’ve done,” Burgelis said.

TMJ4 AMY MILLER/ RESIDENT AND WITNESS



He added that based on initial information, the shooting appears to be targeted and not something that indicates a broader ongoing threat to the neighborhood.

“It’s not something that neighbors have to fear will repeat or expand,” he said.

Milwaukee Police Captain Timothy Leitzke said officers are familiar with issues in the area, noting prior interactions with residents. However, he did not provide further details and said no suspect information was available at the time because no arrest had been made.

“We have had experiences with the residents before,” Leitzke said.

Following the shooting, residents gathered with city leaders and law enforcement to discuss ongoing concerns, which they say have been building for years around a specific property.

One longtime resident, Amy Miller, who has lived in the area for about four and a half years, said she heard the gunfire shortly before 1:10 a.m. and immediately knew something serious had happened.

“I heard the gun shots at 1:09. I was about to fall asleep,” Miller said.

She described what followed as chaotic and unsettling.

“All I heard for almost two minutes was dripping water and then the screaming started. And that was when people in that house realized somebody had been shot.”

TMJ4 DEANNA GREBE/ CONCERNED NEIGHBOR



Miller says she believes the shooting is connected to a home neighbors have repeatedly raised concerns about over the years. She says residents have reported suspected drug activity, disruptive behavior, and even past violent incidents.

“It’s just a lot living next to this house for several years now,” she said.

She also said neighbors have tried working through official channels, including sharing video with police and attending community safety meetings, but feel frustrated when they believe not all concerns lead to action.

Other residents echoed similar concerns during the meeting, including Deanna Grebe, who has lived in the neighborhood for 36 years.

“So when things come in here it is a shock as it was Friday night, it puts everyone on edge,” Grebe said.

Grebe said many families move into the area believing it is safe, but incidents like this can quickly change that perception. She also emphasized the importance of neighbors staying involved and reporting concerns when they see them.

“Maybe that’s what it takes. We just have to push each other to if you see something report it. If it keeps happening at least there’s record of it,” she said.

Residents also raised concerns about infrastructure issues, including street lighting, which they say can impact both safety and the ability to capture clear video evidence at night.

Despite frustration, some neighbors say they are encouraged by ongoing communication with city officials and efforts to restart neighborhood safety initiatives, including a block watch.

Still, many say Saturday’s shooting was both heartbreaking and, in some ways, not unexpected given what they describe as long-standing issues tied to a single location.

“We had front row seat to the action on Friday night. It’s tragic. It was inevitable but it was tragic,” Miller said.

As the investigation continues, residents say their hope is that increased attention leads to meaningful change — not just for their block, but for surrounding areas affected by similar concerns.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip