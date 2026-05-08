National Knock Out Rose Day celebration opens private Greenfield garden of famous rose creator

GREENFIELD — Mother's Day weekend kicks off tonight with a rare look inside a famous local garden, marking the 26th anniversary of the Knock Out Rose right where it was created.

The official National Knock Out Day celebration takes place tonight in Greenfield, offering visitors a chance to explore the private botanical garden of creator Will Radler.

Kidd O'Shea

Radler developed the most prolific rose on the planet in his basement. He wanted to prove roses could be disease-resistant and thornless, and he also wanted to create a flower that blooms continuously.

Rose Innovations

Now, visitors can see his 2-acre residential property in person. The landscape features stunning stone terraces and raised beds, and an extensive stream meanders through the property near a large fireplace seating area.

WATCH: National Knock Out Rose Day celebration

Anniversary of the Knock Out Rose

Visitors can explore the exact trial gardens where the Knock Out family was born, as well as a 3-story garden shed with an observation deck. Dozens of sculptures are hidden throughout the grounds, and an elevated koi pond reveals Radler's other passion for breeding goldfish.

Rose Innovations

The event also includes fun activities for kids. Local food trucks will be parked across the street at Rose Innovations Park, and visitors can enter a gate giveaway to win 1 of 3 Knock Out shrubs.

The celebration runs from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight at Rose Innovations on West Meadow Drive.

Entry requires a minimum donation of $5 per person. 100% of those donations will support Milwaukee PBS.

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