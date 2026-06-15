Nancy Gruber, co-owner of Gruber Law Offices, dies at 70

Nancy Gruber, longtime Milwaukee resident and prominent attorney, has died.

Gruber, who co-owned Gruber Law Offices with her husband, David, died on June 7 at the age of 70.

Gruber was born on June 27, 1955, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Robert and Marion Rice. She grew up in the Milwaukee area alongside her sisters.

She earned her law degree from Marquette University Law School, graduating cum laude in 1983.

She had two children and five grandchildren. According to her obituary, Gruber met her newest grandson just one day before her sudden passing.

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