‘My heart dropped’: Milwaukee father speaks out after son injured in deadly crash at 20th and Locust

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee father says his son has a long road to recovery after a deadly crash early Saturday morning at 20th Street and Locust Street.

"He won the lottery last night. The life lottery," Reynaldo Peña said through tears.

"I didn’t know if it was going to be my last time talking to my son."

Milwaukee police said the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Sept. 12.

Police said one vehicle was traveling west on Locust Street when a second vehicle entered the intersection against a red light and struck it.

The 22-year-old driver of the second vehicle died at a hospital, police said.

A passenger in that car, identified by his father as Armando Peña, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 25-year-old driver of the other vehicle was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“At 2:20, it’s a time I’ll never forget,” Peña recalled.

“The phone rang, and I saw Armando. He’s lying there, just blood pouring down his face.”

Peña said his son suffered multiple injuries and now faces a long recovery.

"Like every parent, you want to know every detail of what happened. Their family lost their son. Heard another young lady got hurt also. That’s hurting me too," Peña said.

Reynaldo Peña Reynaldo Peña and his son Armando.



Neighbors say they have seen numerous crashes at the intersection.

“They don’t respect that light,” Tommy Fair, a neighbor, said. “When they get to it, they try to beat it.”

Wisconsin Community Maps data shows more than 40 crashes at the intersection since 2020, resulting in roughly two dozen injuries.

"It’s insane, the amount of accidents and wreckage at one intersection," another neighbor, Charles Daniels, said. "I pray it gets better."

Both suggested adding speed bumps at the intersection.

TMJ4 News Neighbors Tommy Fair and Charles Daniels.

Peña hopes his son’s experience makes other young drivers think twice when driving.

“I hope these kids stop and think about what they’re doing before getting behind the wheel,” Peña said. “It’s a missile, and last night two missiles hit- look at the outcome.”

He said he hopes his son’s story can prevent another family from getting the same late-night call.

"Educate your kids and be more involved. If this can save somebody, that’s my main purpose, so another parent doesn’t have to get a call in the middle of the night,” Peña said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or through P3 Tips.

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